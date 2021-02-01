Left Menu

It was a kaleidoscope of colours as Hyderabad hosted the 'Ninth Nursery Mela' on Sunday and visitors from different walks of life thronged various stalls that have been put up by various people from across the country who have come to showcase and exhibit their local plantations.

People show interest in horticulture, visit 'Ninth Nursery Mela' in Hyderabad
It was a kaleidoscope of colours as Hyderabad hosted the 'Ninth Nursery Mela' on Sunday and visitors from different walks of life thronged various stalls that have been put up by various people from across the country who have come to showcase and exhibit their local plantations. Following COVID-19 precautionary measures, people visited 'Ninth Nursery Mela' at Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Khalid Ahmed, organizer said that a total of 120 stalls have been put up at the nursery mela from across the country. "We have first planned to organize 'Nursery Mela' in the month of October in 2015. Since then we have organized eight 'Nursery Melas' till now and this year, it is the ninth time we are organizing this. People from all over the country have come to participate in this nursery mela. 120 exhibit stalls have been put up by various people from across the country who have come to showcase and exhibit their local plantations," Ahmed said.

"There are various varieties of plants on display. The cost of the plants ranges from ten rupees to two and a half lakh rupees. This exhibition also showcases various types of gardening. There are even stalls where people can learn about various types of gardening. This exhibition also displays various tools and requirements for various types of gardening. Through this exhibition, we also promote organic vegetation by using organic fertilizers," he added. Ahmed said that it is everyone's duty to care for the environment.

"The plantation of trees is highly necessary and must be given utmost importance. Everyone must come forward and plant trees," he said. [{7804f640-1a13-4aba-92a5-38f14230dc9e:intradmin/PLANATYS.jpg}]

Rajkumar, stall owner said that he has been setting up my stall here in 'Nursery Mela' since it's inception. "The response of people towards this exhibition is very good as people come forward to witness, gain knowledge and buy plants. The environmental initiative was taken by the Telangana Government 'Haritha Haram', is a very great initiative trying to create awareness among people," he said.

Jyothi, another stall owner said that the response is good in the fair. "The response is good. I have installed my stall here in Nursery Mela for the first time. People are buying our products and we are also making profits," she said.

Tahira Khan, a customer who was in the fair said, "The price is reasonable and I want the fair to be extended so that more people can come here and buy products." Another customer Jyothi Sanghavi said, "Plants and new products related to gardening are available here. I came here to gain knowledge about how to take care of the plants and gardening. It is a good experience."

The fair is being organised by Telangana Event Organizers (TEO) from January 28 to February 1 at People's Plaza, Necklace Road. (ANI)

