President Ram Nath Kovind condoles loss of lives in Odisha's Koraput van accident

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a van accident in Odisha. The accident happened on Sunday in Kotpad of Koraput district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:33 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind condoles loss of lives in Odisha's Koraput van accident
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a van accident in Odisha. The accident happened on Sunday in Kotpad of Koraput district. He also communicated his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the fast recovery of those injured in the accident.

"Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of innocent lives in a road accident in Koraput, Odisha. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," tweeted the President. Nine people lost their lives on Sunday and 13 suffered injuries after a van overturned in Kotpad of Koraput district. The passengers were travelling to the Kulta village in Chhattisgarh from Sindhiguda village in Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

