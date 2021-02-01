Left Menu

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:49 IST
7 feared trapped as godown collapses in Thane district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seven people were feared trapped after a building of a godown collapsed in Harihar compound of Bhiwandi's Mankoli in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday. The single-storey building, which served as a godown,collpased at around 10.30 am.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information. A team (15 personnel) of National Disaster Response Force along with three fire brigade vehicles have also reached the spot. Additional teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been called in for assisstance.

The rescue operation is underway. More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

