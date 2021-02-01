FM Sitharaman fulfilled all expectations in Budget 2021: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raised a lot of expectations regarding the Budget 2021 and she has fulfilled all of them, said NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday. "In my opinion, Finance Minister had raised a lot of expectations regarding Budget 2021 and she has fulfilled all of them. Given the current times, the budget is focussed on India's growth and is tailored to accelerate the growth rate," said Kumar.

"It's (Defence) not part of speech but it's there (part of the budget). FM has focussed on 6 major pillars in the budget. Defence expenditure is important but less connected to our progress. Budget 2021 is focused on accelerating the pace of our progress," he added. Meanwhile, Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO has also lauded the key announcements made by the Finance Minister while presenting the budget.

The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government and maximum governance. While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy this time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic Budget-2021 provides every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace and grow sustainably. (ANI)

