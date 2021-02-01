Union Budget: BSP chief Mayawati says working class tired of attractive promises

Reacting to the Union Budget on Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said that crores of poor people, farmers and working class of the country are tired of attractive promises and hollow claims.

She said it would be better if the government implemented its stated policies on the ground.

''Will the budget of the Central Government presented in Parliament today be able to deal with poverty, unemployment and inflation, etc?. On this basis, the activities of the government and this Budget will be judged,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a related tweet, she said, ''Crores of poor, farmers and working people of the country are tired of many kinds of attractive promises, hollow claims and assurances by the Central and state governments and their lives are constantly plagued.''

