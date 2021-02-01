Left Menu

Union Budget: BSP chief Mayawati says working class tired of attractive promises

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:19 IST
Union Budget: BSP chief Mayawati says working class tired of attractive promises
Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the Union Budget on Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said that crores of poor people, farmers and working class of the country are tired of attractive promises and hollow claims.

She said it would be better if the government implemented its stated policies on the ground.

''Will the budget of the Central Government presented in Parliament today be able to deal with poverty, unemployment and inflation, etc?. On this basis, the activities of the government and this Budget will be judged,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a related tweet, she said, ''Crores of poor, farmers and working people of the country are tired of many kinds of attractive promises, hollow claims and assurances by the Central and state governments and their lives are constantly plagued.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's PD stands by economy min; president seeks continuity -sources

Italys co-ruling Democratic Party PD will not allow Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri to be shunted aside in any cabinet reshuffle that might arise from the ongoing government crisis, party and political sources said on Monday.A separate s...

New York Mayor acknowledges Blacks, Latinos receiving COVID vaccines at lower rate than others

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is acknowledging that Black and Latino New Yorkers are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at far lower rates than white or Asian residents.Data released by the citys health department shows that 48 per cent of th...

CII Goa Council hails Budget, says MSMEs get a fillip

The total announcements for MSMEs in the Budget Speech 2021 have been extended to Rs 15,700 crore, which is double as compared to the last years Budget, and it comes as a big relief to such firms, the Confederation of Indian Industrys Goa C...

AURO University and Marriott International sign MOU

Signs MOU to train andemploy AURO School of Hospitality students on first preference basis in placements at its hotels First such collaboration of an International chain like Marriott with any university in Gujarat Marriott will Own a Clas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021