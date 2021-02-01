Left Menu

FM announces gas pipeline project in J-K in Union Budget

Announcing the Union Budget for 2021-22 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a gas pipeline project will be taken up in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:55 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Announcing the Union Budget for 2021-22 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a gas pipeline project will be taken up in the Union Territory of Jammu andKashmir. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha lauded the Central Government for announcing the project.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Union Home Minister Amit Shahji for announcing a new gas pipeline project for the development of Jammu and Kashmir in Budget 2021. I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanji for an inclusive and growth-oriented historic budget for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," said Sinha on Twitter. The key announcements in the Union Budget for the power infrastructure sector include the extension of Ujjwala Scheme to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries, the addition of 100 more districts in the next 3 years to the city gas distribution network and setting up of an independent Gas Transport System Operator.

The Finance Minister announced a Rs 3,05,984 crore electricity distribution reform scheme over 5 years in order to empower electricity distribution companies (discoms). The major features of the scheme include prepaid smart metering, feeder separation and up-gradation system. Sitharaman also announced the Hydrogen Energy Mission 2021-22 for generating hydrogen from green sources.

