Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth lakhs from two houses in Indore

Dacoits robbed cash and valuables worth lakhs from the houses of a chartered accountant and a businessman in Aerodrome area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:03 IST
Chartered Accountant Nikhil Chopra speaking to reporters. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Dacoits robbed cash and valuables worth lakhs from the houses of a chartered accountant and a businessman in Aerodrome area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. The incidents took place in the houses of chartered accountant Nikhil Chopra and businessman Sushil Jain. "Eight to nine people entered my home. They locked the bedroom door from outside in which I, my wife and daughter were sleeping. They looted all of accessories belonging to my mother including bangles and chain at gunpoint. Both my parents were sleeping in the other room. They also attacked them with a stick," the accountant told reporters on Sunday.

On the same night in the area, some people looted jewellery and cash worth Rs 17 lakh from the house of Jain. "They looted valuables worth Rs 17 lakh from my house. The incident was captured in CCTV footage," said Jain who was not present in the house that night.

Superintendent of police of the area Mahesh Chandra Jain said police were searching for the culprits. (ANI)

