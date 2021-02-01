Left Menu

Agri Ministry gets 5.63 pc more budget for FY22; half of it for PM-KISAN

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:04 IST
Agri Ministry gets 5.63 pc more budget for FY22; half of it for PM-KISAN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ministry has got 5.63 per cent more budget allocation at Rs 1,31,531 crore for 2021-22 and half of it would be spent on the flagship PM-KISAN scheme and slightly higher funds are made available for agri-infra fund and irrigation programmes.

The ministry's revised budget is estimated to be Rs 1,24,519 crore for the ongoing 2020-21 fiscal year, according to the Budget 2021 document presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Of the total allocation made for the next fiscal year to the ministry, Rs 1,23,017.57 crore has been allocated to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rs 8,513.62 crore to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education.

As per the Budget document, the allocation for 10 central schemes has been increased marginally to Rs 1,05,018.81 crore for 2021-22 from the revised estimate of Rs 1,03,162.30 crore for the current fiscal year.

Among the key central schemes, a major allocation of Rs 65,000 crore has been made for PM-KISAN, under which the government provides Rs 6,000 to each beneficiary in three equal installments to registered farmers.

The allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Yojana (PM-AASHA) has been increased to Rs 1,500 crore for the next fiscal year from the revised estimate of Rs 996 crore for 2020-21.

Similarly, the allocation for formation and promotion of 10,000 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) has been increased to Rs 700 crore from Rs 250 crore, while agriculture infrastructure fund has been raised to Rs 900 crore from Rs 208 crore.

Apart from ten central schemes, the government has also allocated funds for regulatory and autonomous bodies.

Besides, the government has allocated funds for 18-odd central sponsored schemes under which funds are provided to states and union territories for implementation.

For instance, the allocation for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY)- Per Drop More Crop has been increased substantially to Rs 4,000 crore from Rs 2,563 crore in the revised estimated for 2020-21.

With regard to other related ministries, the government has increased allocation to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to Rs 4,820.82 crore from Rs 3,918.31 crore in the revised estimate for the current fiscal year.

The allocation for Food Processing Industries Ministry has also been increased marginally to Rs 1,308.66 crore for 2021-22 from Rs 1,247.42 crore, the document added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coega signs four new investors to create about 100 new jobs

The Coega Development Corporation CDC -- developer and operator of the Coega Special Economic Zone SEZ -- has signed four new investors that are estimated to be valued in excess of R49 million, and are expected to create about 100 new jobs....

NMDC produces 25.7 MT iron ore in Apr-Jan FY21

State-owned NMDC on Monday said its iron ore production remained almost flat at 25.66 million tonne MT between April 2020 and January 2021.The company had produced 25.89 MT iron ore during the corresponding period a year ago, NMDC said in a...

Rupee drops by 6 paise to 73.02 on fiscal deficit concerns, strong dollar

The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.02 against the US dollar on Monday due to fiscal concerns after the government projected a higher fiscal deficit for 2020-21 and increased borrowing in the budget presented by Finance Minister...

Makers announce wrap on 'Hungama 2'

The makers of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Pranita Subhash and Meezaan Jafri starrer upcoming comedy-drama Hungama 2 on Monday announced a wrap on the shoot. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021