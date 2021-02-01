Left Menu

Iraq’s oil exports rise to 2.868 mln bpd in January, oil ministry says

Rising oil prices boosted Iraq's January oil revenue, its main income stream, to about $4.74 billion with an average price per barrel of $53.294. Iraq had sold its crude at an average price of $47.765 in December.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:08 IST
Iraq’s oil exports rise to 2.868 mln bpd in January, oil ministry says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iraqi oil exports rose to 2.868 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 2.846 million bpd the previous month, the Oil Ministry said on Monday.

Exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals reached 2.77 million bpd in January, up from 2.75 million bpd the month before, the ministry added. Shipments from Kirkuk through Ceyhan averaged 98,000 bpd in January. Rising oil prices boosted Iraq's January oil revenue, its main income stream, to about $4.74 billion with an average price per barrel of $53.294.

Iraq had sold its crude at an average price of $47.765 in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Union budget allocates over Rs 18,000 cr for external affairs ministry, Rs 7,149 cr for foreign aid

In the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, an allocation of Rs 18154.73 crore has been made for the Ministry of External Affairs for the financial year 2021-22, which includes aid of Rs 7148.95 crore for...

Biker falls off Kolkata flyover after being hit by car, dies

A 26-year-old man died afterfalling from a flyover in Kolkata on Monday as his motorcyclewas hit by a car, police said.The man, identified as Arijit Maitra, stopped histwo-wheeler on the Maa Flyover in the heart of the city around2 pm and w...

Mexico's president recovering from COVID-19, minister said

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is doing well in his recovery from COVID-19, Mexicos interior minister said on Monday.Interior Minister Olga Sanchez added that the president is expected to return to a regular morning news conf...

Soccer-Dennis Bergkamp's son Mitchel signs for Watford

Watford have signed Mitchel Bergkamp, son of Arsenal great Dennis, on an initial six-month contract, the Championship club announced on Monday. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who has been a free agent since leaving second-tier Dutch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021