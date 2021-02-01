Left Menu

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech welcome Rs 35,000 crore budget allocation for Covid-19 vaccination

Two Indian vaccine manufacturers--Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech--welcomed the allocation of Rs 35,000 crore on Covid-19 vaccination in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Two Indian vaccine manufacturers--Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech--welcomed the allocation of Rs 35,000 crore on Covid-19 vaccination in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII called the announcements made in the healthcare sector as the "best investment any country can make."

"Great Budget 2021 announcements, Nirmala Sithramanji, especially on healthcare and vaccines; this is the best investment any country can make. A healthier India is a more productive India,' he tweeted. Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech called the budget a "great step ahead."

"It's a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement, providing Rs 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22. The Finance Minister commitment providing more funds in order to contain the Coronavirus pandemic spread in the country and provide an effective, smooth path for the vaccination scheme will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a Covid-19 disease-free Bharat," he said. "The layout plan of a Rs 64,180 crore spending plan for healthcare over the next six years to be spent on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, in addition to the National Health Mission is also a welcome move, which will strengthen public health services as 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres and integrated public health labs to be set up in each district. The government focus, on three areas-- preventive health, curative health and well-being, is also very reassuring," Dr Ella said.

Union Finance Minister said the budget outlay for health increased to Rs 2,23,846 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 137 per cent in comparison to the previous year's budget. She also said the central government has provided Rs 35,000 crore for the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021-22. (ANI)

