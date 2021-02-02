Left Menu

Investment Fund for benefit of ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi a significant step

Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Limited, with an initial capital of $150 million, is a new Crown company that will acquire and grow a portfolio of assets that can be offered by the Crown in negotiations with ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:41 IST
Investment Fund for benefit of ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi a significant step
“The Fund sends a clear signal of our intention to seek to meet the aspirations of ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi for redress for their people and their rohe when they are ready,” Andrew Little said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

An Investment Fund established for the benefit of ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi is a significant step in the Crown's efforts to restore its relationship with the iwi and its commitment to help ngā hapū meet their economic aspirations for the future, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little announced today.

"The ability to engage in meaningful negotiations for commercial redress is an important part of restoring the Crown's relationship with ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi. This important work will sit alongside our continued work on restoring all aspects of our relationships with ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi, including mandate issues and having in-depth discussions around issues such as He Whakaputanga me te Tiriti," Andrew Little said.

Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Limited, with an initial capital of $150 million, is a new Crown company that will acquire and grow a portfolio of assets that can be offered by the Crown in negotiations with ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi.

"We have established the Fund so that the Crown has more options to put on the table for ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi in future negotiations. It will help ensure that ngā hapū do not miss out on opportunities for investment while they work towards negotiations."

Sir Brian Roche has been appointed as the Establishment Chair of Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Limited. Ripeka Evans (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu) is Deputy Chair, with Lindsay Faithfull (Ngāpuhi), Sarah Petersen and Geoff Taylor as the other directors.

"This is a very significant development. The scale of the Fund will allow it to build a base of assets throughout the rohe and beyond that may not otherwise be available for the Crown to offer, and provides a boost in investment for Te Tai Tokerau," Andrew Little said.

The Fund can invest in a wide variety of New Zealand assets, including land-based businesses, as well as standard financial assets to help the Fund grow. Investment decisions will be made by the Fund itself, according to its kaupapa and investment strategy, which will be developed by the independent board. The Fund will operate as "Tupu Tonu" - in simple terms this translates as 'prosperity in perpetuity.'

A part of its annual revenue will be used for grants to ngā hapū me ngā uri o Ngāpuhi for social development and building governance capability.

"The Fund sends a clear signal of our intention to seek to meet the aspirations of ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi for redress for their people and their rohe when they are ready," Andrew Little said.

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA calls off Detroit-Denver game because of virus issues

Detroits game at Denver was called off by the NBA because of contact tracing issues for the Pistons left the team without enough players available to take the floor.It was the first postponement announced by the NBA in a week, and the first...

Biden, Harris meet 10 Republican senators on USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have held a meeting with 10 Republican senators to discuss the USD 1.9 trillion relief package for Americans affected by COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 443,000 lives and infec...

CPI(M), BSP, TMC give suspension notices in RS to discuss farmers' issues

Communist Party of India Marxist, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP, Trinamool Congress TMC and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK MPs on Tuesday gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss farmers issues. The Rajya Sabha w...

Sanjay Raut to visit Singhu, Ghazipur borders to meet protesting farmers

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will visit Singhu and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday to meet the farmers protesting central farm laws. This comes a week after the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day turned violent in the nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021