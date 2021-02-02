Left Menu

India can't remain dependent on other countries for defence: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line in the city and said India cannot remain dependent on other countries for defending their borders.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:03 IST
India can't remain dependent on other countries for defence: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line in the city and said India cannot remain dependent on other countries for defending their borders. "We cannot remain dependent on other countries for the defence of our country," said Singh assuring that HAL will get new orders in future.

"Despite COVID pandemic, HAL has received Rs 48,000-crore orders from armed forces. This is the biggest procurement in terms of indigenous defence procurement, which will give new heights to Indian aerospace sector," the Defence Minister said. The minister said he has been informed that several counties have expressed interest in procuring Tejas M1A and assured HAL that they will get orders from other countries very soon.

Tejas is not only indigenous, but it is also better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters including engine capacity, radar system, beyond visual range (missile), air-to-air refuelling and maintenance and is comparatively cheaper, he added. "I am confident that in the next 3-4 years, we will achieve the target of Rs 1.75 lakh crores in the field of defence manufacturing," he said.

In a major boost for Make in India in defence, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about Rs 48,000 crores to buy 83 LCA Tejas Mark1A fighter jets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan recycles plastic waste into bricks stronger than concrete

Nzambi Matee hurls a brick hard against a school footpath constructed from bricks made of recycled plastic that her factory turns out in the Kenyan capital.It makes a loud bang, but does not crack. Our product is almost five to seven times ...

Biden to issue executive orders on asylum, legal immigration, separated families

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will order a major review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the legal immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trumps hard-line policies, two senior administ...

Living in bio-bubble not easy for anyone, rank doesn't matter: Sumit Nagal

Tennis player Sumit Nagal on Tuesday said that living in a bio-bubble is not easy for any player, and the situation can get taxing if the situation continues for longer. He also said that he can understand some players pulling out of Grand ...

Global business travel to grow 21% in 2021, trade group forecasts

Business travel spending is forecast to grow 21 this year worldwide, helped by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until the middle of the decade, a business travel association said on Tuesday. Spen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021