India can't remain dependent on other countries for defence: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line in the city and said India cannot remain dependent on other countries for defending their borders.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:03 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line in the city and said India cannot remain dependent on other countries for defending their borders. "We cannot remain dependent on other countries for the defence of our country," said Singh assuring that HAL will get new orders in future.
"Despite COVID pandemic, HAL has received Rs 48,000-crore orders from armed forces. This is the biggest procurement in terms of indigenous defence procurement, which will give new heights to Indian aerospace sector," the Defence Minister said. The minister said he has been informed that several counties have expressed interest in procuring Tejas M1A and assured HAL that they will get orders from other countries very soon.
Tejas is not only indigenous, but it is also better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters including engine capacity, radar system, beyond visual range (missile), air-to-air refuelling and maintenance and is comparatively cheaper, he added. "I am confident that in the next 3-4 years, we will achieve the target of Rs 1.75 lakh crores in the field of defence manufacturing," he said.
In a major boost for Make in India in defence, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about Rs 48,000 crores to buy 83 LCA Tejas Mark1A fighter jets. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launching today in India: Here's everything you need to know
I-B Ministry summons Amazon Prime India officials over controversy around 'Tandav'
Cricket-Australia 149-4, lead India by 182 runs in fourth test
Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series 'Tandav'; Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign and more
India reports 13,788 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths in last 24 hours