Maharashtra CM felicitates NCC cadets participated in Republic Day Parade

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray felicitated the Maharashtra State contingent of NCC cadets which participated in the Republic Day Parade 2021 at New Delhi. The felicitation programme held at the Sahayadri Guest House on Monday (Feb 1, 2021) was marked by traditional discipline and grace associated with NCC events. The contingent comprised of 26 highly motivated and spirited cadets who brought laurels to the state. The function was also attended by Maj Gen YP Khanduri, Addl Director General of NCC Directorate Maharashtra, who represented the tri-services, and other senior officials from the State Government's Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. The deserving cadets were awarded the Chief Minister's scholarship during the event.

NCC Directorate Maharashtra Contingent, comprising 26 cadets, participated in the All India Republic Day Camp at New Delhi. The contingent returned to Mumbai on completion of Republic Day activities on 30 Jan 2021. The Maharashtra NCC contingent performed exceedingly well and stood in overall second position out of 17 Directorates from across the country for the prestigious Prime Minister's banner.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra lauded the role of NCC Directorate Maharashtra for judicious selection of the best cadets under extremely trying conditions prevalent due to the pandemic and obtaining an excellent result despite the odds. The Chief Minister also appreciated the hard work, sincerity and highest levels of motivation of the NCC cadets who represented the state with pride and honour. During the Republic Day Camp at New Delhi, the cadets got an opportunity to interact with top dignitaries who boosted their morale and provided them with an unprecedented exposure by interacting with cadets from other NCC Directorates and states.

(With Inputs from PIB)