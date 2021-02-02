Left Menu

Power Finance Corp raises $500m through issuance of USD denominated Bonds

The bonds have a fixed coupon of 3.35% p.a. which was inside the fair value of PFC’s secondary bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:58 IST
Power Finance Corp raises $500m through issuance of USD denominated Bonds
The proceeds from bonds will be utilized in accordance with the external commercial borrowing regulations of the Reserve Bank of India including for on-lending to power sector utilities. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), the leading NBFC in the power sector, successfully raised USD 500 million on 29.01.2020 through the issuance of USD denominated Bonds under 'Reg S route' with a fixed maturity of 16.05.2031.

This is the longest tenor bond issuance from India since the start of the year. The bonds have a fixed coupon of 3.35% p.a. which was inside the fair value of PFC's secondary bonds.

The order book amounted to around USD 2.55 billion, achieving an oversubscription of 5.1 times.

The proceeds from bonds will be utilized in accordance with the external commercial borrowing regulations of the Reserve Bank of India including for on-lending to power sector utilities.

Commenting on the success of bond issuance, Chairman and Managing Director of PFC, Mr R.S. Dhillon expressed satisfaction that despite the challenging COVID situation being witnessed globally, PFC's bond offer attracted wide participation from international investors. The deal concluded at very attractive terms, which reflects the confidence of investors in PFC's business as well as its credit profile and the growth story of the Indian Power sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, EU leaders to meet over looming end of N. Ireland Brexit grace period

Leaders from Britain and the European Union will meet on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming end of the grace period for businesses trading in Northern Ireland to adapt their supply systems to the post-Brexit reality, minister Michael Gove sa...

Border checks stopped at N Ireland ports after threats

Politicians in Britain, Northern Ireland and the European Union on Tuesday condemned threats against border staff that prompted authorities to suspend post-Brexit checks on animal products.The Northern Ireland government said it had stopped...

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka

The Indian Air Force will host a Chiefs of Air Staff CAS Conclave on 3rd and 4th Feb 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka. The Conclave will be a unique one where the Chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergize t...

Vietnam confirms latest virus outbreak is more contagious UK variant

Vietnams health minister said on Tuesday a newly detected coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 301 people and spread to 10 provinces and cities, is caused by the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus. The new variant is spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021