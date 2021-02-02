Left Menu

Gujarat: Four elephants found abandoned in Banaskantha

Gujarat does not have any natural habitats or reservesfor elephants. The animals will betransferred to a rescue centre if needed, he added.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four female elephants werefound abandoned outside a village in Dantiwada tehsil ofBanskantha district of Gujarat on Tuesday morning.

Local forest officials took their custody and arrangedwater and fodder for them, said Range Forest Officer,Dantiwada range, S L Parmar.

Residents of Saatsan village spotted the fourelephants, tied with rocks, around 9:30 am and informed theforest department, he said.

''It seems someone brought them here during the night.

Villagers did not report noticing any suspicious movementduring the night,'' he said.

''All four elephants are healthy. We have arrangedwater, fodder and green leaves for them,'' he added.

Gujarat does not have any natural habitats or reservesfor elephants. The majority of elephants in the state areowned by temples or religious leaders.

Elephants are hired during marriages and publicityevents, but there was no such event in the area, Parmar noted.

''We are trying to find out how these elephants reachedthis remote area and who is their owner. The animals will betransferred to a rescue centre if needed,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

