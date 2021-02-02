Left Menu

JJP district president Inderjit Singh Goraya resigns over new farm laws issue

I am a farmer first and I decided to resign from my post and quit the party to stand with them, he said.

PTI | Karnal | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:39 IST
Ruling JJP's Karnal district president Inderjit Singh Goraya on Tuesday quit the party in solidarity with farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture laws.

Goraya, a leader of Jannayak Janta Party, which is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, quit is party post along with the party, saying he had earlier asked Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala to exert pressure on the Centre to rollback these “anti-farmers” laws. “The stir against these farm laws has become a people's movement but the Centre is not accepting the demand farmers’ demand to repeal them,” he said.

“Thousands of peasants are protesting for the past 70 days at various Delhi border points against these laws. I am a farmer first and I decided to resign from my post and quit the party to stand with them,” he said. He alleged that instead of accepting farmers' demands “the Centre is using tactics to defame the agitation after the events which happened in Delhi on January 26.'' PTI SUN VSD RAXRAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

