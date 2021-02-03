Left Menu

Yavatmal sanitiser incident 'unforgivable mistake', says Maharashtra health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday condemned the "unforgivable mistake" in which 12 children, aged between one and five, were administered hand sanitiser instead of oral polio vaccine drops in Yavatmal.

Updated: 03-02-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:39 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday condemned the "unforgivable mistake" in which 12 children, aged between one and five, were administered hand sanitiser instead of oral polio vaccine drops in Yavatmal. "It is an unforgivable mistake to give sanitiser to children in place of polio drops. Action has been taken against the concerned Anganwadi worker," Tope said.

The incident took place on January 31 at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Kapsikopri village during the National Pulse Polio drive where the children were given sanitiser drops instead of polio drops after which one child started vomiting. The children were administered polio drops and were admitted to a government hospital on Monday, informed Yavatmal Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Shrikrishna Panchal. Medical Superintendent Surendra Bhuyar of the Government Medical Hospital and College (GMHC), where the children were admitted, said that their health condition is stable now.

"They will probably be discharged by Wednesday morning," he added. Three officials including a health worker, doctor, and ASHA worker were suspended in connection with the incident on Monday. (ANI)

