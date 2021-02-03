Fog engulfs several parts of North and North-East India

Left Menu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that moderate to dense fog has been observed in many parts of North and North-East India.

Updated: 03-02-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 09:54 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that moderate to dense fog has been observed in many parts of North and North-East India. IMD at their official Twitter handle said, "Fog Conditions observed in North and North-East India at 5:30 am. Dense to very dense fog observed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh."

Moderate to dense fog observed in isolated pockets over west Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the meteorological center stated. A layer of fog enveloped Muzaffarpur near Chandni Chowk's overbridge.

Shallow to moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, IMD said. Due to heavy fog, low visibility was observed in several parts of Northern India.

Meanwhile, the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with overall AQI (Air Quality Index) standing at 362, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). An AQI within the limit of 0-5 is regarded as good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe/ hazardous.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data states that an AQI in poor category causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, while very poor may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. AQI in severe category affects healthy people and badly impacts those with existing diseases.

