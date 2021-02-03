Left Menu

Facts need to be ascertained before rushing to comment on farmers' protests: India after comments by Rihanna, Greta

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:14 IST
Facts need to be ascertained before rushing to comment on farmers' protests: India after comments by Rihanna, Greta
Singer Rihanna Image Credit: ANI

India on Wednesday reacted sharply to comments by foreign celebrities and others, including pop singer Rihanna on farmers' protests, saying a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue is needed before rushing to comment on the agitation.

''The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,'' the Ministry of External Affairs said in a curt statement.

The MEA's reaction came after several international celebrities and activists including American pop singer Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted about the farmers' protest in India. The ministry also said the Parliament of India passed the reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector, and noted that some of the vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against India. ''We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse,'' the statement said.

Asserting that ''before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken'', the ministry said the ''temptation of sensationalist'' social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is ''neither accurate nor responsible''.

