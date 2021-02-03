Left Menu

Companies dealing with hazardous substances must pay compensation for deaths, injuries: NGT

Observing frequent accidents resulting in deaths and injuries in chemical factories, National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories (UT) to evolve a mechanism to ensure that the companies dealing with hazardous substance must forthwith pay compensation for deaths and injuries to the victims at least as per Workmen Compensation Act, 1923 wherever applicable or the principle of restitution laid down in this regard.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:42 IST
Companies dealing with hazardous substances must pay compensation for deaths, injuries: NGT
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Observing frequent accidents resulting in deaths and injuries in chemical factories, National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories (UT) to evolve a mechanism to ensure that the companies dealing with hazardous substance must forthwith pay compensation for deaths and injuries to the victims at least as per Workmen Compensation Act, 1923 wherever applicable or the principle of restitution laid down in this regard. A National Green Tribunal (NGT) bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed to conduct safety audits of all establishments having potential for such accidents and said that all states and UT may also ensure availability of healthcare facilities in the vicinity of such establishments.

"In view of frequent accidents resulting in deaths and injuries, the Chief Secretaries of all the States/UTs may evolve a mechanism to ensure that the companies dealing with hazardous substance must forthwith pay compensation for deaths and injuries to the victims at least as per Workmen Compensation Act, 1923 wherever applicable or the principle of restitution laid down in Sarla Verma (supra), National Insurance Company Ltd. v. Pranay Sethi, (2017) 16 SCC 680 to the victims either directly or through the District Magistrate," the NGT said. The NGT further stated that the pollution control board and District Magistrates (DMs) must assess the cost of restoration of the environment which should be recovered from the company and spent on restoration.

"The States and UTs in accordance with 1989 and 1996 Rules need to step up vigilance, surveillance and monitoring to avert such accidents. Preparedness to meet such eventualities be ensured. Regular mock drills may be ensured in respect of onsite and offsite emergency plans, " The NGT said. The NGT was hearing proceedings in a matter that arose out of an incident dated June 3, 2020, in Dahej in District Bharuch of Gujarat. According to the applicants, a massive blast took place in a chemical factory run by the Company Yashyashvi Rasayan Pvt. Ltd. on account of a fire in the storage tank of the factory. The factory was manufacturing several hazardous chemicals.

As per the report furnished to this Tribunal, by the Committee of experts, the number of deaths in the incident is 11, victims with grievous injuries are found to be 22, with simple injuries 28 and with minor injuries 43. Damage has also been found in the air and water in the vicinity. The court also upheld the compensation assessed by the Committee for the damage to the environment and in respect of the dead.

The court has directed the Unit to take all safety measures in terms of the recommendations of the Committee which may be overseen by the statutory regulators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors

Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by tech and energy firms following continuous demand from mainland investors seeking lower-valued stocks. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 58.76 ...

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...

Fitch rates IRFC's proposed USD notes as BBB-minus

Fitch on Wednesday assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltds IRFCs proposed US dollar Regulation S144A senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes are to be issued under the global medium-term note GMTN programme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021