Left Menu

Jind mahapanchayat demands repeal of farm laws

A mahapanchayat attended by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday renewed the call to repeal the new farm laws, an event marred by the collapse of the stage on which the speakers had assembled.According to initial reports, nobody was hurt when the dais constructed at Kandela village in Jind district collapsed under the weight of the people gathered on it.Tikait has been mostly camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border since the protests over the central laws intensified, with farmers massing just outside the national capital two months ago.

PTI | Jind | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:41 IST
Jind mahapanchayat demands repeal of farm laws

A ''mahapanchayat'' attended by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday renewed the call to repeal the new farm laws, an event marred by the collapse of the stage on which the speakers had assembled.

According to initial reports, nobody was hurt when the dais constructed at Kandela village in Jind district collapsed under the weight of the people gathered on it.

Tikait has been mostly camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border since the protests over the central laws intensified, with farmers massing just outside the national capital two months ago. The large gathering at Jind’s Kandela village was attended by several khap leaders. The event was organised by the Sarv Jatiya Kandela Khap headed by Tekram Kandela.

Tikait appealed to people not to panic after the stage collapse and addressed them.

Five resolutions were passed at the “mahapanchayat”, including the demand to repeal the contentious farm laws, legal guarantee of the minimum support price for crops, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, farm loan waiver and the release of farmers arrested after the Republic Day violence.

Addressing the gathering, Kandela said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should directly hold a meeting with agitating farmers. The Kandela khap, which had spearheaded a farmers' agitation in Haryana nearly two decades ago, has lent its support to farmers against the new farm laws. Farmer unions had on Monday announced to block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and the alleged harassment meted out to them by the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bring bill for restoring J&K statehood: Azad to government

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday asked the government to bring a bill in Rajya Sabha proposing restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, Leader of Opp...

Mehbooba Mufti criticises barricading at farmers' protest sites

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday criticised the multi-layered barricading by police at the farmers protest sites on the borders of the national capital.Taking to Twitter to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the ...

Man held for running job racket, duping youth in J-K

The crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly forging government appointment orders to cheat unemployed youth in the union territory, officials said.Manzoor Hussain Qadri along with co-accused Mu...

Oxford/AstraZeneca first jab cuts COVID transmission substantially: UK study

Even just the first of the two-dose OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine can cut coronavirus transmissions by around 67 per cent and therefore have a substantial effect on controlling the spread of the deadly virus, according to a new Oxford Universit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021