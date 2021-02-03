Left Menu

Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees to enhance infrastructure at Mandis

Availability of post-harvest infrastructure will help the farmers to enhance their income through the effective value chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:29 IST
Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees to enhance infrastructure at Mandis
The AIF is a medium - long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and credit guarantee. Image Credit: ANI

In the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced that Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) will become eligible beneficiaries to utilize the 1 lakh crore financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to enhance infrastructure at regulated markets, commonly known as Mandis.

APMCs are state-controlled markets that are set up to provide market linkages to farmers. Market yards or Mandis provide space for auction to ensure that farmers obtain the best possible price for their produce. However, these markets continue to require up-gradation and set up of more modern infrastructure. With access to low-cost credit under AIF, they can set up post-harvest infrastructure such as sorting and grading units, assaying units, drying yards, cold storages, and warehouses for the benefit of farmers for better price realization of quality produce, ability to store and sell at a better price and minimize post of harvest loses.

Availability of post-harvest infrastructure will help the farmers to enhance their income through the effective value chain. Availability of warehouses with financing facilities will help the farmers to store the agriculture produce and sell at optimal prices. Perishables such as fruits, vegetables and flowers require low temperatures throughout the value chain to enhance shelf life and preserve quality. Hence, the availability of cold storages at markets will result in an indirect benefit to the farmers on premium farm produce. The suitable infrastructure will help to reduce the post-harvest losses, which can be as high as 5-10% of the produce. Hence, up-gradation of infrastructure at regulated markets has the potential to enhance farm income and also support other stakeholders across the value chain, which also have the access to this infrastructure.

The AIF is a medium - long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and credit guarantee. The duration of the scheme is from FY2020 to FY2029. Under the scheme, Rs. 1 Lakh Crore will be provided by banks and financial institutions as loans with interest subvention of 3% per annum and credit guarantee coverage under CGTMSE for loans up to Rs. 2 Crore. The beneficiaries include farmers, FPOs, PACS, Marketing Cooperative Societies, SHGs, Joint Liability Groups (JLG), Multipurpose Cooperative Societies, Agri-entrepreneurs, Start-ups, and Central/State agency or Local Body sponsored Public-Private Partnership Projects, and now APMC mandis.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia to ship COVID-19 vaccine to rebel-held eastern Ukraine, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Russia would supply the rebel-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine with its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 despite Kyivs ban on using the Russian shots. Ukraine expects to receive shipments of Western-made...

Bajaj Consumer Care shares jump 20 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday jumped 20 per cent after the company reported a 17.54 per cent rise in consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.The stock zoomed 20 per cent to close at Rs 255.95 -- its upper ...

UK's Gove demands longer grace period and 'political solution' for N. Ireland

Britain demanded on Wednesday that the European Union agree to extend and expand waivers on the movement of certain goods from Britain into Northern Ireland calling for urgent political solutions to problems implementing post-Brexit rules.W...

France's COVID-19 situation fragile but new lockdown not inevitable, says government

The COVID-19 situation in France remains fragile but a new national lockdown is not necessarily inevitable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.Attal said that while the figures for new COVID-19 cases were high, and even th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021