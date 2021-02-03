Left Menu

No further Internet cut at Delhi borders 'as of now': MHA official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:46 IST
No further Internet cut at Delhi borders 'as of now': MHA official

There has been no further extension of the Internet suspension at Delhi's borders which was till the night of February 2, a Union Home Ministry official said on Wednesday.

The ministry had announced suspension of Internet at the three Delhi border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur where farmers protests are underway from 11 pm on January 29 effective till 11 pm on January 31. Later it had extended the suspension till 11 pm on February 2, with a ministry official saying the decision was taken to ''maintain public safety and averting public emergency'' under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

''The MHA has not further extended the suspension of internet in Delhi's borders as of now,'' the ministry official told PTI.

Thousands of protestors are camping at Delhi's borders since November with a demand that three new agri-marketing laws be repealed and minimum support price for crops guaranteed, even as the government has maintained that the legislations enacted in September are pro-farmer.

The ongoing protests also resulted in violence in the national capital on Republic Day during which hundreds of people, including policemen and women, were injured and one protestor died after his speeding tractor overturned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators set to accept Aspen concessions - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to accept South African pharmaceutical company Aspens concessions aimed at ending a three-year long investigation that could lead to a hefty fine, two people familiar with the matter said. Aspen last year off...

Russia to ship COVID-19 vaccine to rebel-held eastern Ukraine, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Russia would supply the rebel-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine with its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 despite Kyivs ban on using the Russian shots. Ukraine expects to receive shipments of Western-made...

Bajaj Consumer Care shares jump 20 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday jumped 20 per cent after the company reported a 17.54 per cent rise in consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.The stock zoomed 20 per cent to close at Rs 255.95 -- its upper ...

UK's Gove demands longer grace period and 'political solution' for N. Ireland

Britain demanded on Wednesday that the European Union agree to extend and expand waivers on the movement of certain goods from Britain into Northern Ireland calling for urgent political solutions to problems implementing post-Brexit rules.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021