Left Menu

Haryana govt continuously taking steps to raise farmers' income: State's agri minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:48 IST
Haryana govt continuously taking steps to raise farmers' income: State's agri minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JPDALALBJP)

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Wednesday said the state government is continuously working to increase the income of farmers.

He said several steps are being taken towards increasing the farmers' income.

Dalal said the Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium Haryana (SFACH), a body focused on increasing incomes of small and marginal farmers through aggregation and development of agri-business, has signed a contract with private companies for the purchase of 700 tonnes (MT) of kinnow from farmers of the Sirsa district for this year.

He added that farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) are being formed so that peasants can get good prices for their crops.

Dalal said that till date, a total of 486 FPOs have been formed in Haryana and they have been registered under the Companies Act, 2013. More than 76,000 farmers have been associated with these FPOs, he said in a statement here.

Under the recently announced new FPO Policy 2020 by the Government of India, efforts will be made to reach the target of forming 1,000 FPOs by the year 2021-22, he added.

The minister said these new FPOs will be formed on the basis of cluster approach in Haryana.

Devender Singh, additional chief secretary (agriculture and farmers' welfare department) of Haryana, said the farmers are trained to do joint farming by forming FPOs. ''The objective of SFACH is also to ensure that the FPOs get fair prices for their crops.'' SFACH always aims to provide fertilisers and seeds to farmers at affordable rates, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Bergamasco says Italian rugby would benefit from players moving abroad

Italian rugby great Mirco Bergamasco has highlighted a lack of players moving abroad and youth development issues as reasons for his countrys recent struggles on the international stage.The Azzurri, who welcome France to Rome on Saturday fo...

Ollie Pope added to England squad ahead of first Test, Crawley suffers freak wrist injury

Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope was on Wednesday added to Englands squad for the much-anticipated Test series opener against India even as young opener Zak Crawley sustained a freak wrist injury and missed the practice sessions here.The 23-...

Russia: UN rights office ‘deeply dismayed’ by Navalny sentencing

We are deeply dismayed by the sentencing of Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny by a court in Moscow yesterday to imprisonment for allegedly violating the conditions of a 2014 suspended sentence in an embezzlement case that the Euro...

EXCLUSIVE-White House economic advisers say unemployment forecast demands 'immediate action'

Two top White House economists on Wednesday pushed back against overly rosy interpretations of the Congressional Budget Offices economic forecasts, and called for immediate action to avert the risk of persistent and long-lasting U.S. unempl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021