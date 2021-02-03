Handicraft centre provides training to girls in J-K's Rajouri

In a bid to empower women of Jammu and Kashmir's far-flung areas, the Handicraft Department of the Union Territory along with the central government is providing training to help them learn skills such as embroidery, tailoring, and stitching. Each handicraft center trains a group of 25 students and there are more than 25 such centers in the district.

The trainer at one such center at Rajouri's Fateh Pur Village Farida Akhtar said that it has been two months since the girls joined the training centers. "They will be taking three more months to be an expert in the work," Akhtar said.

"The trained girls can start their own businesses or can join the self-help groups (SHGs)," she added. A trainee at the center said that she wants to be self-dependent.

"I will further train other girls in embroidery, tailoring, and stitching," she said. Another trainee said that as most of the girls are illiterate and poor, the government should provide them stipend along with training. (ANI)

