Tokyo 2020's Mori to speak to media Thursday, no resignation plans -Nippon TV

Tokyo 2020's Mori to speak to media Thursday, no resignation plans -Nippon TVReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 08:47 IST
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori plans to speak to media at 0500 GMT on Thursday to explain about sexist comments he made the previous day and to apologise, but is not thinking of resigning, Nippon TV reported.[ nL1N2KA047]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
