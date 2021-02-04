Left Menu

Residential building sector responding to get new houses built

“We want the strong and sustained growth in the building sector so it can help lay the foundations for the demands of New Zealanders now and into the future,” Poto Williams says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:39 IST
Residential building sector responding to get new houses built
“For the year ended December 2020, the number of new homes consented was 39,420. The figures show that despite uncertainty caused by COVID-19 there is a lot of residential activity in the pipeline especially for townhouses, flats and units,” says Poto Williams. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A record quarterly high in the number of new homes consented shows the residential building sector is responding to Government support to get new houses built, says Building and Construction Minister Poto Williams.

Figures from Statistics New Zealand released today show 11,291 new homes consented in the December 2020 quarter – the highest quarterly number ever – beating the previous record from the December 1973 quarter when 10,713 new homes consented.

"For the year ended December 2020, the number of new homes consented was 39,420. The figures show that despite uncertainty caused by COVID-19 there is a lot of residential activity in the pipeline especially for townhouses, flats and units," says Poto Williams.

"As most residential building work is completed within two years of the consent being granted, the data will provide certainty to the construction sector of the anticipated activity in the coming years.

"Statistics New Zealand data has also shown strong growth in the construction sector despite COVID-19. The household labour force survey (HLFS) detailed an annual increase of 21,000 people employed in the construction industry. It is encouraging to note that 5,800 of whom were women.

"The COVID-19 restrictions placed a lot of pressure on the construction sector but through the Construction Sector Accord and the Rapid Mobilisation Playbook to get construction going the Government is assisting the sector to help build New Zealand back better and help underpin our economic recovery.

"There is confidence in the sector with a vast variety of building and infrastructure projects coming on stream to provide employers with the certainty to invest in capacity and their workforce.

"As part of our response to COVID-19, we launched a comprehensive support package for apprentices and their employers, assuring job security for existing apprentices and creating openings for new ones.

"As a Government, we are committed to supporting the sector through continued investment in trades training and apprenticeships, the Building Legislative Reform Programme and improvement to our planning system by repealing and replacing the Resource Management Act.

"We want the strong and sustained growth in the building sector so it can help lay the foundations for the demands of New Zealanders now and into the future," Poto Williams says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest in Mandalay - activists

At least three arrests were made in Myanmar after a protest on Thursday in the second-biggest city Mandalay against this weeks coup, activist groups said.The demonstration was the first such street protest against this weeks army takeover t...

Rafale has caused worries in China's camp, says IAF Chief

Asserting that India has made adequate deployments at the China border to deal with the ongoing conflict with Beijing, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday said that the induction of Rafale aircraft has caused worries in the Chinese camp as ...

Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide in UP's Hapur, none hurt

Three to four vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhis convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Thursday morning.No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area. The vehicles, in...

West Bengal Polls: Congress, Left to hold seat sharing talks on 7 Feb

Left parties and the Congress will hold a third-round meeting on 7th February to discuss seat sharing for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, Congress sources said. The remaining 101 seats will be finalised in the final round o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021