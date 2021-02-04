Left Menu

Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide in UP's Hapur, none hurt

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:44 IST
Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide in UP's Hapur, none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three to four vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Thursday morning.

No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area. The vehicles, including SUVs, were following Gandhi's car, according to purported videos that have surfaced on social media.

Accompanied by Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Gandhi is headed to Rampur to attended the 'antim ardaas' of Navreet Singh, a resident of Dibdiba village in the district who died on January 26 in Delhi where he was participating in the farmers' protest against the new agri laws.

Earlier in the day, Lallu retweeted a post which had a video of him along with Gandhi seated in a car en route to Rampur.

Congress, among other opposition parties including BJP's former allies Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena, has lent its support to the farmers' agitation.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi borders since November demanding that the Centre take back the three laws enacted last September and guarantee minimum support price for crops. The Centre has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Britain condemns the detention of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding f...

WNS Cares Foundation partners with Hyderabad city security council to educate children on cyber safety

Hyderabad Telangana India, February 4 ANIBusinessWire India WNS Cares Foundation WCF, the CSR arm of WNS today announced that it has partnered with the Hyderabad City Security Council HCSC to empower children with knowledge on relevant topi...

At USD 238 mn, Virat Kohli remains most-valued celeb for 4th year in row: Report

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli has been ranked as the most valuable celebrity for the fourth consecutive year in 2020 with a brand value of USD 237.7 million, and the second and third slots have gone to Hindi film actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer...

Why It’s Okay To Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2

Ever since Its Okay To Not Be Okay Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, 2020, fans are waiting for the renewal of Season 2. Several hit series were renewed in demand despite the fact is that The Korean drama collects a huge fanbase inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021