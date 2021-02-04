Farmers' Protest: International celebrities raised their voice while ours kept silent, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI):Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday questioned why the Bollywood celebrities remained silent over the farmers' protest until the international celebrities raised the matter and suggested all should contribute to solve the "internal matter" together. "The way our celebrities have stated that it (farmers' protest) is our internal matter as international celebrities started raising their voice in support of the farmers, I do agree with their line that it is indeed our internal matter but I would like to ask our celebrities that why haven't they raised any voice in this regard so far? They aren't saying anything, hence, other celebrities are raising their voice," said Bhujbal.

Bhujbal further stated that the protesting farmers are our people and we all have to look after them. "If it is our internal matter then all should contribute to solve it together and not remain silent," said Bhujbal.

"Farmers have been protesting for the past few months. They want to be heard hence they have reached here with their families. They are sitting here despite the cold weather," he added. His statement comes after, International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government last year and asked why people were not talking about it. (ANI)

