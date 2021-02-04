Left Menu

Farmers' Protest: International celebrities raised their voice while ours kept silent, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday questioned why the Bollywood celebrities remained silent over the farmers' protest until the international celebrities raised the matter and suggested all should contribute to solve the "internal matter" together.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:43 IST
Farmers' Protest: International celebrities raised their voice while ours kept silent, says Chhagan Bhujbal
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI):Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday questioned why the Bollywood celebrities remained silent over the farmers' protest until the international celebrities raised the matter and suggested all should contribute to solve the "internal matter" together. "The way our celebrities have stated that it (farmers' protest) is our internal matter as international celebrities started raising their voice in support of the farmers, I do agree with their line that it is indeed our internal matter but I would like to ask our celebrities that why haven't they raised any voice in this regard so far? They aren't saying anything, hence, other celebrities are raising their voice," said Bhujbal.

Bhujbal further stated that the protesting farmers are our people and we all have to look after them. "If it is our internal matter then all should contribute to solve it together and not remain silent," said Bhujbal.

"Farmers have been protesting for the past few months. They want to be heard hence they have reached here with their families. They are sitting here despite the cold weather," he added. His statement comes after, International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government last year and asked why people were not talking about it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fortescue pays royalties to Aboriginal group, a year late

Australias Fortescue Metals has pledged to pay nearly A2 million 1.4 million in outstanding royalties to an Aboriginal partner, around a year after they were initially due, a spokesman for the group said on Thursday. The A1.9 million figure...

Sterling falls to 2-1/2-week low vs dollar before BoE meeting

Sterling fell to its weakest in two and a half weeks against the dollar on Thursday before a Bank of England meeting on caution about the possibility of negative rates, although a majority of analysts do not expect them to be introduced any...

Prominent Lebanese activist, publisher found dead in his car

A prominent Lebanese publisher and strong critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group was found dead in his car Thursday morning, shot in the head with two bullets, a security official said.Lokman Slim, a longtime Shiite political activis...

Next R-Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue: Hardeep S Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the next Republic Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue and added that it will be a symbol of modern India. Next R-Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue. Itll be a symbol of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021