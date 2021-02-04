Next R-Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue: Hardeep S Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the next Republic Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue and added that it will be a 'symbol of modern India'. "Next R-Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue. It'll be a symbol of Modern India. Some don't understand its importance, some don't want the country to progress. They were questioning the COVID vaccine too but as all can see, we had a phenomenal rollout," said the Union Minister.

Earlier in the day, the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony for the Central Vista Avenue was performed by Hardeep Singh Puri at India Gate. With this ceremony, the work has started for the development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue.

The Central Vista Avenue starting from North and South Block to India Gate, that includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza is a 3 km long stretch. The government has decided to refurbish and improve the avenue, as part of the comprehensive transformation of Central Vista.

It has approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue at an estimated cost of Rs 608 crores. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been entrusted to carry out this work.

The components of development work under Phase-I include refurbishing of landscaping and lawns. Green cover being increased from 3,50,000 sqm to about 3,90,000 sqm, proper public amenities with toilets, drinking water facilities and vending area are being provided at 10 locations for visitors and tourists, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)