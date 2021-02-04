Left Menu

Next R-Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue: Hardeep S Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the next Republic Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue and added that it will be a 'symbol of modern India'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:52 IST
Next R-Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue: Hardeep S Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the next Republic Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue and added that it will be a 'symbol of modern India'. "Next R-Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue. It'll be a symbol of Modern India. Some don't understand its importance, some don't want the country to progress. They were questioning the COVID vaccine too but as all can see, we had a phenomenal rollout," said the Union Minister.

Earlier in the day, the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony for the Central Vista Avenue was performed by Hardeep Singh Puri at India Gate. With this ceremony, the work has started for the development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue.

The Central Vista Avenue starting from North and South Block to India Gate, that includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza is a 3 km long stretch. The government has decided to refurbish and improve the avenue, as part of the comprehensive transformation of Central Vista.

It has approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue at an estimated cost of Rs 608 crores. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been entrusted to carry out this work.

The components of development work under Phase-I include refurbishing of landscaping and lawns. Green cover being increased from 3,50,000 sqm to about 3,90,000 sqm, proper public amenities with toilets, drinking water facilities and vending area are being provided at 10 locations for visitors and tourists, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 cases in 47 districts, no deaths in 251 districts in last 3 weeks

As many as 47 districts have not reported new COVID-19 cases and 251 districts have not reported any COVID-19-related deaths in the last three weeks, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday adding that Indias COVID-19 cumulative positivity r...

Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking reported in 2020: Dhotre

Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking were reported in 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday.As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-In, a total number o...

Working to change people's perception about I-T dept to being 'tax facilitators' : CBDT chief

The Income Tax Department is working on ways to change general perception about the department to being tax facilitators rather than just tax enforcers, CBDT chief P C Mody said on Thursday.He also said the department is scaling up the capa...

Soccer-Cellino's Brescia looking for fifth coach of the season

Former Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino is looking for his fifth manager of the season at Italian second-tier side Brescia after the man nicknamed the manager eater struck again. Cellino, president at Brescia, left England in 2017 afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021