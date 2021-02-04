Left Menu

46.98 pc of funds allocated to BBBP spent on media advocacy campaign: WCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:24 IST
A total of 46.98 per cent of the funds allocated to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme has been spent on the media advocacy campaign, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave the details of year-wise amount spent on the media advocacy campaign under the BBBP scheme by her ministry in the last three years.

According to the data, out of the total Rs 680 crore allocated to BBBP from 2017-2020, an amount of Rs 319.5 crore has been spent on the media advocacy campaign by the ministry.

''Besides, as per the scheme guidelines, Rs. 50 lakh per district per year is earmarked for districts identified for multi-sectoral interventions, for extending community outreach, advocacy and generating awareness, inter alia, through various means, including media,'' Irani said in the written reply.

