Left Menu

24 senior IAS officers transferred in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:49 IST
24 senior IAS officers transferred in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: Picpedia

The Haryana Government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 IAS officers with immediate effect, an official statement said here.

Among the senior bureaucrats who have been shuffled include Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Fisheries Department, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram has been posted as ACS, Labour, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Departments.

Pranab Kishore Das, ACS, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has been posted as ACS, Power Department and ACS, New and Renewable Energy Department.

Trilok Chand Gupta, ACS, Power Department, has been posted as ACS, Mines and Geology Department.

P C Meena, Director General, Information Public Relations and Languages Department and Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages and Grievance Department has been posted as Director General and Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Department and Secretary, Finance Department.

Sudhir Rajpal, ACS, Development and Panchayats Department has been posted as ACS, Civil Aviation Department, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram and Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Faridabad.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, ACS, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department has been posted as ACS, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department.

Vijay Singh Dahiya, Director General and Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran and Managing Director, Haryana Land Reclamation has been posted as Director General and Secretary, Higher Education Department and Director General and Secretary Technical Education Department.

Ajit Balaji Joshi, Director General and Secretary, Higher Education Department and Director General and Secretary, Technical Education Department has been posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...

Guyana nixes Taiwan office after Beijing criticizes 'mistake'

Guyana on Thursday abruptly terminated an agreement with Taiwan to open an office in the South American country, hours after China urged Georgetown to correct their mistake.Taiwans foreign ministry earlier on Thursday said it had signed an ...

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.In light of your disputing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021