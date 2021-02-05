Court hasn't stayed West Bengal Rath Yatra, administration can't stop it: Kailash Vijayvargiya

With a PIL being filed in Calcutta High Court to stop BJP's Rath Yatra ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls due to COVID-19, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the court hasn't given stay order on "Rath Yatra" so the district administration cannot stop it. "Court hasn't given the stay order on 'Rath Yatra' so district administration cannot stop it. As the opposition, it's our fundamental right to be among people. On 6th February party chief JP Nadda will inaugurate yatra and on February 11 Home Minister Amit Shah will attend another yatra from Coochbehar," Kailash Vijaywargiya.

A PIL has been filed at Calcutta High Court to stop BJP's Rath Yatra ahead of West Bengal polls due to COVID-19 and the law and order situation. The next hearing is on 9th February. The PIL has been filed by advocated Rama Prashad Sarkar.

"BJP has announced that it will start the Yatra on February 6 and continue for 25 days. I beg to pray before Chief Justice to look into the matter. There is COVID-19 still going, law and order situation. So the Court should immediately stop the Yatra at this stage," Sarkar told ANI earlier. "Matter will be heard on Friday at 10:30 am but I beg to pray that rath yatra should be immediately stopped," he added. (ANI)

