Left Menu

Court hasn't stayed West Bengal Rath Yatra, administration can't stop it: Kailash Vijayvargiya

With a PIL being filed in Calcutta High Court to stop BJP's Rath Yatra ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls due to COVID-19, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the court hasn't given stay order on "Rath Yatra" so the district administration cannot stop it.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:22 IST
Court hasn't stayed West Bengal Rath Yatra, administration can't stop it: Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With a PIL being filed in Calcutta High Court to stop BJP's Rath Yatra ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls due to COVID-19, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the court hasn't given stay order on "Rath Yatra" so the district administration cannot stop it. "Court hasn't given the stay order on 'Rath Yatra' so district administration cannot stop it. As the opposition, it's our fundamental right to be among people. On 6th February party chief JP Nadda will inaugurate yatra and on February 11 Home Minister Amit Shah will attend another yatra from Coochbehar," Kailash Vijaywargiya.

A PIL has been filed at Calcutta High Court to stop BJP's Rath Yatra ahead of West Bengal polls due to COVID-19 and the law and order situation. The next hearing is on 9th February. The PIL has been filed by advocated Rama Prashad Sarkar.

"BJP has announced that it will start the Yatra on February 6 and continue for 25 days. I beg to pray before Chief Justice to look into the matter. There is COVID-19 still going, law and order situation. So the Court should immediately stop the Yatra at this stage," Sarkar told ANI earlier. "Matter will be heard on Friday at 10:30 am but I beg to pray that rath yatra should be immediately stopped," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sporto Flexiwear T-shirts for men's styling needs

The T-shirt is a really basic way of telling the world who and what you are - Dennis NothdruftBANGALORE, India, Feb. 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- T-shirts have been a popular garment from time memorial. Right from causing a stir with a plain whit...

Madhya Pradesh villagers welcome retired soldier home, do not let him set foot on ground

The residents of Jiran village in Madhya Pradeshs Neemuch district gave a grand welcome to soldier Naik Vijay B Singh who returned home on Wednesday after 17 years, post his retirement from the Indian army. The villagers laid out their palm...

Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 rolls out for OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based on the latest Android 11 operating system. The latest open beta update comes with several fixes for the camera, ambient display, and the clock as well.OnePlus has warned ...

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to derail Canberra's content payment law

Tech giant Google on Friday launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show legislation proposed by Canberra to enforce payments, a world first, is unnecessar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021