SDRF rescues 12 people stuck due to heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team on Thursday rescued 12 people who got stuck in Barkot town after fresh snowfall was experienced in Uttarakhand.

ANI | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:17 IST
Heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand. Image Credit: ANI

The route for vehicular traffic remained closed in the heavy snowfall affected areas of the state due to which 3 to 4 vehicles and 12 people got stuck in the Barkot town of Uttarkashi District, said SDRF.

The SDRF team rescued all these 12 people who were going from Agoda to Ojri to take part in a wedding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

