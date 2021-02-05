Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success, says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success, adding that it is the world's first mega event of this kind to be held in a hybrid format. Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru, President Kovind said, "Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success. I'm told that high-level delegations from 43 countries and exhibitors from 530 companies participated, many more across the world got associated virtually. It's world's first mega event of this kind to be held in a hybrid format."

The past year has been a time of unprecedented hardships due to COVID-19. Its adverse impacts have been felt in all walks of life over the world, he added. "Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I'm happy that Aero India 2021 has been organised successfully," Kovind said.

He further said, "I have also been told that 201 new business partnerships have been developed in the form of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), agreements and collaborations among various nations and companies." The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show was organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from February 3 to 5 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Held every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)