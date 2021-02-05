Left Menu

HAL hands over Advanced Light Helicopters to Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard

The helicopters were handed over by Chairman and Managing Director of HAL Shri R Madhavan to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Director General Coast Guard Shri K Natarajan in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:11 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has handed over three Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk III to Indian Navy and two ALHs to Indian Coast Guard as part of its 16 ALHs contract during the ongoing Aero India 2021 at Air Force Station Yehalanka, Bengaluru on February 05, 2021. The helicopters were handed over by Chairman and Managing Director of HAL Shri R Madhavan to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Director General Coast Guard Shri K Natarajan in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh.

The ALH has clogged close to 3,00,000 cumulative flight hours and proven its mettle in versatile operations. The ALH Mk III is fitted with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit and powerful Shakti engine. The contract involves the integration of 19 major systems with the existing ALH MK III that include IFF MKXII & ATC Xpdr with ADS-B Out, V/UHF Communication System, Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance (TCAS-I), SAR Homer system, Automatic Deployable Emergency Locator Transmitter (ADELT), Loud Hailer, Radio altimeter, Rescue Basket, Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU), IADS System, AFCS, Digital Video Recording System (SSDVR), Automatic Identification System (AIS), High-Intensity Search Light (HISL), Pressure Refueling System, Control grips, EO POD Rev III, Surveillance Radar System and 12.7 mm Gun system.

(With Inputs from PIB)

