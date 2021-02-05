Best way to move forward on farmers' protests is dialogue: Suresh Prabhu

The best way to move forwardover the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi is dialogue andthe NDA government is willing to talk to the ryots to resolvethe issue, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister SureshPrabhu said on Friday.

''I would request my farmers' friends that the best way tomove forward is dialogue.If there is any misconception, anymisunderstanding, anything to deal with farmers, it can bediscussed through dialogue,'' he told reporters here.

The exercise with regard to the new farm laws is to createone market for the country which would benefit the farmers andprovide more opportunities to sell their products, he said.

''Actually speaking, the whole exercise is to createone market for the country which farmers will benefit.It alsomeans that providing more opportunities for farmers to selltheir products not only through one source that is AgriculturePrice Market Committee but through multiple sources.I think itshould be helping the farmers,'' he said.

But, he fully appreciates that the farmers have somegrievance and the government is willing to talk to them,Prabhu said.

Even on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister NarendraSingh Tomar said in Parliament that the government is willingto hold talks with the farmers, he said.

The NDA government is for the welfare of farmers, heasserted.

Prabhu was asked about the ongoing farmers' protestsin Delhi over the three new farm laws.

The former Union Minister, who addressed a pressconference on the recent Union Budget, spoke about themeasures taken by the NDA government for farmers' welfare.

Describing the budget presented by Finance MinisterNirmala Sitharaman as ''historic'', he said the budget, whichcame against the backdrop of adverse impact of COVID-19 onIndia's economy and other economies world over, has created a''new wave in terms of growth for the economy''.

Almost all rating agencies, global researchinstitutions and investment bankers have concluded now thatnot only the worst for India's economy is over but India wouldregister, probably, a double digit growth in 2021-22, he said.

''Therefore, I was saying this is a historicalbudget.You can compare this budget with the budget of 1991when India broke away from the past and embarked upon acompletely new economic policy.This budget has huge componentfor growth,'' he said.

He said provisions have been made in the budget forthe welfare of common people.PTI SJR BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR