Candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as their last permissible attempt to be allowed one more extra-attempt: Centre to SC

The Central government has told the Supreme Court that it has agreed to give an extra chance to UPSC Civil Service aspirants who had given their last attempt of the UPSC exam in October 2020. The candidates who appeared for the Civil Service Examination (CSE)-2020 as their last permissible attempt will be allowed one more extra-attempt specifically limited to CSE-2021 "provide they are not otherwise age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021", the Centre has told the court.

It further added that the relaxation for the candidates shall be a one-time relaxation only and shall apply only for appearing in CSE-2021 and not be treated as a precedent, it added. The Centre in a note filed in the top court stated that no relaxation shall be granted for CSE-2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021 as per the prescribed age limits of different categories.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The apex court said it would hear the matter on February 8. Earlier, the Bench had asked the Centre and UPSC to explain why no extra attempt can be given to civil services aspirants when such relaxation has been extended earlier and sought to know how many times, extra attempts were given to candidates previously.

The Centre had earlier told the apex court that no extra attempt for UPSC will be given to students who had their last attempt in October and those who could not appear due to COVID-19. Before that, the Court was informed that the proposal to give extra change to civil service aspirants affected by the COVID-19 is under active consideration by government and UPSC.

The Bench was hearing a petition seeking an extra attempt in the UPSC exams for those candidates who had their last attempt in the preliminary exam held in October 2020. It also sought an extra opportunity to students who could not appear for civil service exams due to COVID-19. Petitioner had earlier submitted that the Court has directed the Centre to consider grant of an extra chance considering the difficulties of COVID-19.

On September 30, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government and the UPSC to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who otherwise have their last attempt in 2020, with the corresponding extension of the upper age-limit. The Department of Personnel and Training on October 26 had informed the Supreme Court that the issue regarding grant of extra attempt to last chance candidates was under the consideration of the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)