Modi govt allocated 438% more budget to agri compared to UPA: Giriraj

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)

Union minister Giriraj Singh onSaturday said the budgetary allocation made by the Modigovernment for the agriculture sector during 2014-2020 was 438per cent more than what it was during the previous UPA rule.

He also accused the Leftists and the ''tukde-tukdegang'' of defaming the Modi government's achievements in thefarm sector.

The Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry andDairying was speaking to reporters here.

''I want to stress on the budget (allocation) for theagriculture sector. The budget allocation for agriculture wasRs 88,811 crore between 2009 and 2014, which was increased toRs 4,87,238 crore between 2014 and 2020, registering a growthof 438 per cent,'' he said.

''The Leftists and the 'tukde-tukde gang' are defamingthe achievements of the Modi-led government in the farmsector,'' he alleged.

He said the agriculture credit during 2013-14 was Rsseven lakh crore, which has gone up to Rs 16.5 lakh croreduring the FY 2021-22, reporting an increase of 135 per cent.

Singh said that wheat worth Rs 33,000 crore wasprocured during 2013-14, which increased to Rs 62,000 croreduring the 2019-2020 fiscal, with a growth of 87 per cent.

Similarly, paddy worth Rs 63,298 crore was procured between2013-14 which went up to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2019-2020, headded.

Singh said that 106 lakh farmers in the country havebenefited through the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) of Rs 6,000each.

