Farmers protest against new agri laws in UP, submit memoranda urging repeal of legislation

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:36 IST
Farmers staged protests in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday against the Centre's three farm laws and handed over memoranda to the respective district authorities demanding its withdrawal.

We did not participate in the chakka jam (road blockade) but handed over memoranda to the district magistrates in different districts of the state, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Alok Verma said.

Office bearers of BKU handed over memorandum to district magistrates concerning their demand, he said.

According to a report, farmers associated with Bundelkhand Kisan Union held peaceful protests in all the seven districts of the region against the new agriculture laws and submitted memoranda addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind to the respective district authorities.

In Banda, farmers held a symbolic protest on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway in Attara town and handed over a memorandum to the tehsil officials, ASP Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

Similar protests were held in Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts among others with farmers raising slogans in support of their demands, officials said.

National President of Bundelkhand Kisan Union Vimal Kumar Sharma said farmers staged protests for about three hours and handed over memoranda addressed to the President.

In Ballia, farmers staged a protest at the district headquarters under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and demanded withdrawal of the legislations, legal guarantee to MSP among others.

The Yuva Chetna Manch, a social organisation, said that it will hold a kisan mahapanchayat in all the districts of UP's eastern region. In Ballia, its national convenor Rohit Kumar Singh said farmers are seeking justice over the last 73 days and the Prime Minister has maintained silence over it.

The farmers are standing for the country against the Narendra Modi government and the youth will also have to come forward, Singh said alleging that there is an undeclared emergency in the country.

Similar protests were staged in Gauriganj and Tiloi areas of Amethi district and the agitators submitted memorandum to ADM Shailesh Pratap Singh, a report stated.

Under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu faction) and led by its district president Shiv Kumar Pandey, farmers took out a march from Gauriganj Chowk to the DM's office. Women holding lathis protested against the government and raised slogans against the dispensation.

In Tiloi, farmers of Tikait and Bhanu groups staged protests and submitted memorandum to SDM Yogendra Singh.

