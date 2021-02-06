Left Menu

TN farmers thank CM for waiving crop loans

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:15 IST
Two Farmers' associations in Tamil Nadu thanked Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday for announcing waiver of Rs 12,110 crore worth crop loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers through cooperative banks in the state.

This is the first time such a magnanimous gesture was extended to the farmers of Tamil Nadu, claimed 'Kaveri'Ranganathan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, who led a delegation to the chief minister's Greenways Road residence here on Saturday, and personally thanked him.

''Such a thing has not happened in the past. This is the first time the government has waived farmers crop loans extended by the cooperative banks. Normally, the government extends relief to the farmers,'' he told reporters after meeting Palaniswami.

Most invariably the ryots are provided relief, whenever they suffer losses, he added.

The delegation utilised the occasion to highlight their problems, including minimising their losses to a maximum extent possible, Ranganathan said.

P R Pandian, president, the coordination committee of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Association, said the announcement has come as a relief to farmers who have been under extreme duress owing to drought for four years and also severally affected by the recent cyclones.

''We expressed our heartfelt gratitude to the chief minister who despite the state's financial crisis, announced the waiver of crop loans,'' he said.

