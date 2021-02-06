Nord stream 2 has started laying pipes in Danish waters

Nord stream 2 has started laying pipes in Danish watersReuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:29 IST
Vessel Fortuna has started laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the waters of Denmark, the consortium running the project said in emailed comments on Saturday.
The consortium said the start followed a "successful completion of sea trials".
