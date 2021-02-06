Left Menu

It's wrong if Bhindranwale's portrait seen during Chakka Jam, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday reacted over the incident where a portrait resembling Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Ludhiana during Chakka Jam protest against the new farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:57 IST
It's wrong if Bhindranwale's portrait seen during Chakka Jam, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday reacted over the incident where a portrait resembling Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Ludhiana during Chakka Jam protest against the new farm laws. Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "We will talk (to the people there). If it is indeed the case, it is wrong. This should not be done. If something is banned, it should not be displayed."

A flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Punjab's Ludhiana during the countrywide Chakka Jam called by farmers' unions on Saturday. Bhindranwale was the head of the Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal. He was an Indian Army general, who joined the Khalistani movement in 1984 after he was stripped of his rank and court-martialled on charges of corruption just before his retirement. He was killed along with his armed followers during Operation Blue Star launched by the Indian Army at Golden Temple Complex.

As part of the protest against the Central farm laws, the farmers had called Chakka Jam protest from 12 pm to 3 pm. These farmers have been protesting against laws at the national capital's border over the past several weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...

Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Hoshiarpur

A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.Activists of various farmers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021