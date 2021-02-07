Left Menu

Haryana farmer's body found hanging from tree near Tikri border protest site

A farmer from Jind in Haryana who was supporting the agitation against the Centres farm laws allegedly hanged himself from a tree merely two kilometres from the Tikri border protest site on Sunday, police said.The 52-year-old farmer left a suicide note, which is being verified, they said.The farmer, Karamveer Singh, hailed from a village in Jind.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 13:07 IST
Haryana farmer's body found hanging from tree near Tikri border protest site
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A farmer from Jind in Haryana who was supporting the agitation against the Centre's farm laws allegedly hanged himself from a tree merely two kilometres from the Tikri border protest site on Sunday, police said.

The 52-year-old farmer left a suicide note, which is being verified, they said.

''The farmer, Karamveer Singh, hailed from a village in Jind. He was found hanging from a tree in a park, which is around two kilometres away from the Tikri border,'' Bahadurgarh City police station SHO Vijay Kumar said.

His body was found in the morning, he said.

According to the police, the hand-written suicide note purportedly left behind by the deceased said, ''Dear farmer brethren, Modi government is giving date after date... No one knows when these black farm laws will be rolled back.'' Over a fortnight ago, another farmer from Haryana had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at the Tikri border. He died during treatment at a Delhi hospital later.

In December, a lawyer from Punjab had allegedly killed himself by consuming poison a few kilometres away from the protest site at the Tikri border.

Earlier, a Sikh preacher, Sant Ram Singh, had also allegedly ended his life near the Singhu border protest site, claiming that he was ''unable to bear the pain of the farmers''.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November 2020 at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Sinner downs Travaglia to take Great Ocean Road Open title

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat compatriot Stefano Travaglia 7-64 6-4 in the Great Ocean Road Open final on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to have won two ATP titles since Novak Djokovic in 2006.The 19-year-old, who won the Sofia ...

Uttarakhand floods: HM Amit Shah speaks to state CM; assures all help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising in the wake of glacier burst and floods in the states Chamoli distr...

Farmers' protest limited to certain area: Agri minister Tomar

Union Agriculture MinisterNarendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the ongoing farmersprotest against the Centres three new farm laws is limited toa certain area, and expressed hope to break the deadlock overthe issue soon.Talking to reporters i...

Rahul Gandhi only leader who can take on mantle of Congress presidentship: Bhupesh Baghel

Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who can take on the mantle of the Congress presidentship as he is the one who has been taking a strong stand on important issues without bowing to governments pressure, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021