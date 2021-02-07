Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Punjab CM prays for well-being of people

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. Three bodies were recovered.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:53 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed concerns at developments in Uttarakhand and prayed for well-being of the people in Chamoli district after a massive glacier burst triggered flash floods there.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

''Concerned at developments in Uttarakhand after glacier break. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being. Punjab stands in solidarity with the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult hour,'' the chief minister said in a tweet.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. Three bodies were recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

