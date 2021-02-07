Left Menu

Land worth Rs 1,000 cr freed in MP's anti-mafia drive: Chouhan

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 07-02-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 22:21 IST
Land worth Rs 1,000 cr freed in MP's anti-mafia drive: Chouhan
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that under the ongoingcrackdown on mafia, the government has freed land worth Rs1,000 crore from them across the state.

He was speaking to reporters here.

''The government has freed land worth Rs 1,000 crore inMadhya Pradesh from the mafia as part of the drive againstthem...This operation will continue to deter the malefactorsto remain off the government land in the state,'' he said.

Chouhan said the drive was going on in an impartialmanner.

Replying to a query, he said that henceforth,permission will not be granted to open any new liquor shop inMadhya Pradesh and a campaign against alcohol consumptionwould be launched.

Addressing a public meeting in the city later, thechief minister said that help would be taken from the membersof the society to end the menace of drinking and drugaddiction.

He said that Rs 5,000 crore would be pumped in forGwalior in the next five years.

Addressing another function, he said that the 105-year-old annual Gwalior Mela would commence from February 15,adding that those buying vehicles there will get sops.

In his address, Union Agriculture Minister NarendraTomar praised the Chouhan-led BJP government for ''workingtirelessly for the uplift of Gwalior-Chambal region, which itwill continue to do''.

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia said,''Gwalior would turn heads in the country considering the rapidpace at which its development is taking place.'' Later, Chouhan, Tomar and Scindia had a meal at thehouse of a sanitary worker named Ramsevak. The chief ministerhanded over a cheque of Rs 20,000 to Ramsevak to get his houserepaired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five persons arrested in connection with sex racket at divyang training centre

Police on Sunday arrestedfive persons including the prime accused and two women inconnection with the alleged sex racket at a divyang trainingcentre in Palaspalli area here, an officer said.With this, the number of persons arrested in this ...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted four Houthi armed drones

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed four armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.A bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle was intercep...

UP STF arrests man for duping people with promise of benefits from govt schemes

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday arrested the mastermind of a gang, which used to dupe people by claiming to install mobile phone towers, getting loans and also in the name of various government schemes.In a statement issued h...

Young Saudi Shi'ites have death penalties commuted to 10 years in jail

Saudi Arabias state-backed Human Rights Commission said on Sunday that three young Shiite Muslims sentenced to death when they were minors have had the penalty reduced to 10 years in prison. Ali Al-Nimr, the nephew of prominent Shiite cleri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021