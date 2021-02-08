Left Menu

Punjab civic body polls: 'Farmer on tractor' most sought-after symbol

A farmer riding a tractor remained the most in-demand symbol among independent candidates for the February 14 civic body polls in Punjab, according to officials.Some contestants opting for the symbol said it will help them get votes of those who expressed solidarity with the farmers camping at the Delhi borders against the Centres new farm laws.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:12 IST
Punjab civic body polls: 'Farmer on tractor' most sought-after symbol
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A ''farmer riding a tractor'' remained the most in-demand symbol among independent candidates for the February 14 civic body polls in Punjab, according to officials.

Some contestants opting for the symbol said it will help them get votes of those who expressed solidarity with the farmers camping at the Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws. According to former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh, 26 of 43-member Azad Group led by him opted for the symbol. The rest are contesting on the ''bucket'' symbol.

For 19 wards of the Nawanshahr municipal committee, at least seven independent candidates are contesting on the symbol, said an official. Kuldeep Singh Sidhu, whose wife is contesting as an independent from Ward No. 13 in Mohali's Kharar, said the the symbol of a ''farmer driving a tractor'' will help them get votes in the elections.

He said the symbol represented farmers and farm labourers.

"This symbol was the first choice of each Independent candidate in the wake of the farmers' agitation," said Sidhu, who belongs to a farming family. According to officials, in the wards where the number of candidates seeking the symbol was more, draws were taken out. A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for the February 14 municipal polls in Punjab. Of them, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are from the ruling Congress while 1,569 are Shiromani Akali Dal nominees. The number of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are 1,003 and 1,606, respectively.

Elections to eight municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Purvanchal Express to be completed by March, PM will inaugurate in April: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will be completed by March and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.Adityanath was on a visit to G...

Austria issues travel warning for Tyrol province over COVID-19 variant

Austria is warning against non-essential travel to its Alpine province of Tyrol because of an outbreak of the so-called South African variant of the coronavirus there, the government said on Monday.The province, a winter sports hotspot, has...

Woman shoots husband dead over dispute

A 43-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband before shooting herself in Uttar Pradeshs Firozabad district following a heated exchange on Monday, police said.The incident occurred at Fulvadi area in Dakshin police station area in the mor...

Female suspect arrested for allegedly killing boyfriend

A 22-year-old female suspect was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her boyfriend at a farm near Smithfield in the Free State.After an argument ensued over drinks, the suspect took a knife from the cupboard drawer and stabbed the dece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021