Punjab civic body polls: 'Farmer on tractor' most sought-after symbol

A ''farmer riding a tractor'' remained the most in-demand symbol among independent candidates for the February 14 civic body polls in Punjab, according to officials.

Some contestants opting for the symbol said it will help them get votes of those who expressed solidarity with the farmers camping at the Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws. According to former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh, 26 of 43-member Azad Group led by him opted for the symbol. The rest are contesting on the ''bucket'' symbol.

For 19 wards of the Nawanshahr municipal committee, at least seven independent candidates are contesting on the symbol, said an official. Kuldeep Singh Sidhu, whose wife is contesting as an independent from Ward No. 13 in Mohali's Kharar, said the the symbol of a ''farmer driving a tractor'' will help them get votes in the elections.

He said the symbol represented farmers and farm labourers.

"This symbol was the first choice of each Independent candidate in the wake of the farmers' agitation," said Sidhu, who belongs to a farming family. According to officials, in the wards where the number of candidates seeking the symbol was more, draws were taken out. A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for the February 14 municipal polls in Punjab. Of them, 2,832 are contesting as independents, 2,037 are from the ruling Congress while 1,569 are Shiromani Akali Dal nominees. The number of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are 1,003 and 1,606, respectively.

Elections to eight municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held on February 14.

