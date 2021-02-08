Farmers backbone of country, fighting for their rights: Urvashi Rautela
Speaking on the farmers issue, the actress told media, The farmers are backbone of the nation. People of Shimla are good and the food here is excellent, she added.Born on February 25,1994, the Bollywood actress shared two pictures of skiing in Shimla district on social media while stating, What a way to start my birthday month.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:11 IST
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela here on Monday backed the farmers’ agitation aganst the Centre’s farm laws, saying they are the backbone of the country and fighting for their rights.
The 26-year-old actress said this during her visit to Shimla and shared two pictures of her skiing in the district on social media. Speaking on the farmers’ issue, the actress told media, ''The farmers are backbone of the nation. I support farmers as they are fighting for their rights.'' The 26-year-old actress said she enjoyed her stay in Shimla and would like to visit the place again. People of Shimla are good and the food here is excellent, she added.
Born on February 25,1994, the Bollywood actress shared two pictures of skiing in Shimla district on social media while stating, ''What a way to start my birthday month!''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bollywood
- Urvashi Rautela
- Shimla
- Shimla district
ALSO READ
Top bollywood lyricist, poets to take part in first ever All India poetry event in Jammu
Filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly to make Bollywood debut with 'Manohar Pandey'
Bollywood production houses on visit to Kashmir to explore scenic locations for film projects
Rajshri Entertainment's Bollywood Classics crosses the 10 million subscriber mark; grabs YouTube's diamond play button
India’s farmers in global spotlight: Ministers, Bollywood biggies vs Rihanna, Thunberg and other celebs