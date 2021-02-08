Left Menu

Farmers backbone of country, fighting for their rights: Urvashi Rautela

Speaking on the farmers issue, the actress told media, The farmers are backbone of the nation. People of Shimla are good and the food here is excellent, she added.Born on February 25,1994, the Bollywood actress shared two pictures of skiing in Shimla district on social media while stating, What a way to start my birthday month.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela here on Monday backed the farmers’ agitation aganst the Centre’s farm laws, saying they are the backbone of the country and fighting for their rights.

The 26-year-old actress said this during her visit to Shimla and shared two pictures of her skiing in the district on social media. Speaking on the farmers’ issue, the actress told media, ''The farmers are backbone of the nation. I support farmers as they are fighting for their rights.'' The 26-year-old actress said she enjoyed her stay in Shimla and would like to visit the place again. People of Shimla are good and the food here is excellent, she added.

