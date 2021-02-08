6,126 more birds die in Maharashtra; samples sent for testing

Maharashtra has reported the deathof 6,126more birds,most of them hens, and their samples arebeing sent for avian influenza testing, the state governmentsaid on Monday.

According to an official statement here, 6,119 ofthese birds, whose deaths were reported on Sunday, werepoultrybirds.

The government said 6 otherbirds, including heronsand parrots, and a crow, have also died in the state, wherebird flu cases have been reported from some districts.

Samples are being sent to the National Institute ofHigh Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and theDisease Investigation Section, Pune, for testing, thegovernment said.

So far, 1,09,426 poultrybirds (including 31,400 fromNavapur in Nandurbar district) have been culled, 44,686 eggsand 63,864 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from infectedzones in the state, the government said.

To avoid the spread of infection, carcasses are put ina gunny sack and buried in a ditch lined with a layer of lime.

The government has paid compensation of Rs 34.06lakhs to the poultry farmers in the infected zone, where theculling of poultry birds and disposal of eggs and poultry feedhas been done, the statement said.

