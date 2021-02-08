Maha: BMC plans 100MW power plant on Middle Vaitarna Dam

The BMC's Standing Committee onMonday approved the setting up of a 100MW power plant onMiddle Vaitarna Dam, officials said.

The facility, with a generation capacity of 208million units annually, will comprise an 80MW hydro electricplant and a 20MW floating solar plant, and will save the BMCRs 24.18 crore in power bills, said officials.

They said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will bethe country's first civic body to enter power generation,adding that facility will cost Rs 536 crore to build and thecivic body would buy power from it at the rate of Rs 4.75 perunit for the next 25 years.

Middle Vaitarna Dam, 102.4 metres high and 565 metreslong, named after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, wascompleted in Kochale village of Mokhada taluka of neighbouringPalghar district in 2014.

