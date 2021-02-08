Maha: BMC plans 100MW power plant on Middle Vaitarna Dam

Maha: BMC plans 100MW power plant on Middle Vaitarna DamPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:00 IST
The BMC's Standing Committee onMonday approved the setting up of a 100MW power plant onMiddle Vaitarna Dam, officials said.
The facility, with a generation capacity of 208million units annually, will comprise an 80MW hydro electricplant and a 20MW floating solar plant, and will save the BMCRs 24.18 crore in power bills, said officials.
They said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will bethe country's first civic body to enter power generation,adding that facility will cost Rs 536 crore to build and thecivic body would buy power from it at the rate of Rs 4.75 perunit for the next 25 years.
Middle Vaitarna Dam, 102.4 metres high and 565 metreslong, named after Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, wascompleted in Kochale village of Mokhada taluka of neighbouringPalghar district in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches PANKH Abhiyan to empower girl child
5 bodies of Shivamogga blast identified and handed over to their kin
Nobody should feel ashamed at chanting of Jai Shri Ram slogans, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Shocking that Shiv Sena sees chant of 'Jai Shri Ram' as act of instigation: BJP
Keylong shivers at minus 13.1 degrees Celsius in Himachal